New facilities proposed for Eastbourne Grade II listed theatre
A Grade II listed theatre in Eastbourne could see changes if plans are approved.
Devonshire Park Theatre in Compton Street was completed in 1884, has Grade II listed status, and is designated ‘an area of high townscape value’.
Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council propose for the theatre to get new ladies’ toilets, an LGBTQ+ toilet, and an accessible toilet – all on the first floor.
This would involve the removal of existing panelling and doors, to be reused where possible.
Most Popular
Plans say: “A design scheme has been undertaken carefully to keep the external areas matching the 1903 character.”
This is to ‘ensure the theatre has the right level of facilities to cater to the needs of the various patrons’.
According to plans, work will be carried out with the ‘utmost attention to detail and care to ensure we do not cause any damage to the existing building during construction’.
Members of the public can comment until September 16 (reference: 220681).