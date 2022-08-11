New film celebrates one of Arundel's most renowned artists - Chichester premiere

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Sutton by Jonathan Wilson

My Bones Are Woven questions what gives someone the energy to change careers at 78 – giving up a lifetime of weaving – to become a successful fine artist in her 80s, still working and pushing boundaries daily.

The film, made by Arundel-based production company beechtobeach, started production a year before lockdown and was completed late 2021. The co-directors Jane Mote and Joshua Kershaw had open access to Ann’s home and studio in a converted co-operative shop in Arundel and accompanied her on journeys locally and to Shetland.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-director and producer Jane Mote said: “I first met Ann when making a film about the 30th anniversary of Arundel Gallery trail which she founded. I loved her energy, creativity and feisty sense of fun and wanted to look deeper into why age is no barrier to her ambition and success,

“We are delighted that we have been selected to have our world premiere at Chichester International Film festival so local audiences can be first to see inside Ann’s inspirational world.

“Ann had an extraordinary career in weaving for many big brands and ran a school and BBC series from her Arundel home but what she’s doing now is attracting even more attention.

“The film starts and ends in her laboratory of a studio where works alongside her assistant Ruth to turn her endless ideas into radical creations. She is a magnet for artistic collaborators who visit to enjoy her energy and wry humour.

“Suddenly Ann’s world changes as curators from two of Britain’s biggest art institutions – The Tate and V&A - start knocking on her door. Covid lockdown sees her revving up rather than slowing down.

“There are some dramatic moments as Ruth decides to retire and Ann has to navigate a new set of challenges.

“Whatever is thrown at her Ann continues to squeeze every last ounce out of life and I hope it will leave viewers wondering, should we be doing the same?” says Jane.

Tickets are still available for the screening from Chichester International Film Festival - https://chichestercinema.org/film/my-bones-are-woven/