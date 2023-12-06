Newick's NADS tread boards with December comedy

Newick Amateur Dramatic Society

The play will run from Wednesday to Saturday, December 6-9 with tickets £9 at Newick Village Hall, BN8 4LY. Curtain-up 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. Box Office 01825 722359 or 722985 or email [email protected] or at the door. Spokeswoman Barbara Bone said: “NADS has been going for over 90 years and as for everyone and every club and society the Covid years were tough but thankfully we are back and we can even boast some new members, both actors and backstage crew.”

Director David Read said: “With just a cast of four there are lots of lines to learn but it’s such a well-written play the actors are enjoying the experience and creating great characters. My challenge is to get three discrete sets along the width of Newick Village Hall’s stage. Thankfully I have a very talented team of set builders to call upon. The production can also boast for the first time in a long while a mother and daughter on stage, Bev and Sophie Connor.”

