Night out for Worthing mums: How to get tickets for The Scummy Mummies: Greatest Hits Show

A night celebrating the hilarity of being a mum is coming to Worthing.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:37 BST
The Scummy Mummies: Greatest Hits Show will be on at The Assembly Hall on Tuesday, November 14, from 7.30pm.

Guests are invited to join Ellie and Helen as they ‘celebrate ten years of scumminess’!

Book tickets here.

The Scummy Mummies are coming to Worthing in November. Picture: Charlotte GrayThe Scummy Mummies are coming to Worthing in November. Picture: Charlotte Gray
For a decade, the Scummy Mummies have been touring their hit comedy show to sold-out audiences around the country. Now, they’re bringing all their most-loved songs, sketches, and stand-up together for a night that promises to ‘make you laugh till you wee’.

A spokesman said: “Guaranteed to make you feel normal about your parenting skills, or very smug about being child-free. Bring your gin-in-a-tin, pop a panty liner in, and let’s party!”

Tickets cost from £24 and the night is for over 18s only. The show duration is 130 minutes.

