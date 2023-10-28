Oh What a Lovely War heads to Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From producers Blackeyed Theatre the revival marks the 60th anniversary of Joan Littlewood’s classic, a cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the greatest stage satires.

Director Nicky Allpress said: “Conceived and developed by Joan Littlewood and her Theatre Workshop in 1963, Oh What a Lovely War remains a classic of modern theatre, a fusion of timeless songs – including Pack Up Your Troubles and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary – razor-sharp satire and high jinks, offering a satirical account of the First World War as seen through the eyes of the common soldier.

“Wildly satirical, visually stunning and deeply moving, the show is a hilarious, heart-breaking snapshot of life for those caught in the crossfire of conflict, a unanimous voice from the trenches and a timely warning from the theatre of war itself. Now, more than ever, it holds a mirror up to the world and speaks to us all.”

Oh What a Lovely War (pic by Alex Harvey-Brown)

Cast includes Christopher Arkeston (Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, Royal Haymarket), 2023 Rose Bruford graduate Tom Crabtree, Harry Curley (Once, Barn Theatre), Alice E Mayer (Frankenstein, Blackeyed Theatre), Chioma Uma (Brief Encounter, New Wolsey) and Euan Wilson (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Vienna English Theatre). Tickets priced from £23.50, concessions available including under 16s and student tickets £10 and under 25’s £15 on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.