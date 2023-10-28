Oh What a Lovely War heads to Eastbourne
From producers Blackeyed Theatre the revival marks the 60th anniversary of Joan Littlewood’s classic, a cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the greatest stage satires.
Director Nicky Allpress said: “Conceived and developed by Joan Littlewood and her Theatre Workshop in 1963, Oh What a Lovely War remains a classic of modern theatre, a fusion of timeless songs – including Pack Up Your Troubles and It’s a Long Way to Tipperary – razor-sharp satire and high jinks, offering a satirical account of the First World War as seen through the eyes of the common soldier.
“Wildly satirical, visually stunning and deeply moving, the show is a hilarious, heart-breaking snapshot of life for those caught in the crossfire of conflict, a unanimous voice from the trenches and a timely warning from the theatre of war itself. Now, more than ever, it holds a mirror up to the world and speaks to us all.”
Cast includes Christopher Arkeston (Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, Royal Haymarket), 2023 Rose Bruford graduate Tom Crabtree, Harry Curley (Once, Barn Theatre), Alice E Mayer (Frankenstein, Blackeyed Theatre), Chioma Uma (Brief Encounter, New Wolsey) and Euan Wilson (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Vienna English Theatre). Tickets priced from £23.50, concessions available including under 16s and student tickets £10 and under 25’s £15 on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.
Nicky added: “I’m so thrilled to be directing this unique piece of theatrical history, having followed Blackeyed Theatre and their extraordinary work for many years. One of the most exciting things about Oh What a Lovely War is how universal, timeless and ever relevant it is, and testament to the brilliance of the work is how it can bear endless reinterpretation. Our concept will explore the idea of war as a circus, with an incredibly talented company of actor-musicians bringing Joan Littlewood's ground-breaking classic to life with music, comedy and stories.”