‘This is Me!’ features songs from musicals including The Lion King, The Sound of Music, Calamity Jane, The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables.

With an experienced cast of more than 20, the show also includes jazz music from The Fitts and choral music by Sussex Sirens.

Marie Ball is doing a one-off show at the East Preston Festival to raise funds for The Alzheimer's Society

Marie’s previous creation ‘The Greatest Show’, a sell-out show at the Regis Centre, raised more than £5,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.

Her drive to raise funds for the charity started when a close family member was diagnosed with the condition.

‘This is Me!’ is on Saturday, June 11, at 7.30pm, at East Preston Junior School Hall.