'One-off' show at East Preston Festival in aid of the Alzheimer's Society

Freelance music and singing teacher Marie Ball has created a one-off show to raise funds for The Alzheimer’s Society, as part of the 2022 East Preston Festival.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:12 pm

‘This is Me!’ features songs from musicals including The Lion King, The Sound of Music, Calamity Jane, The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables.

With an experienced cast of more than 20, the show also includes jazz music from The Fitts and choral music by Sussex Sirens.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Read More

Read More
32 pictures of Littlehampton Town's players and fans at Wembley
Marie Ball is doing a one-off show at the East Preston Festival to raise funds for The Alzheimer's Society

Marie’s previous creation ‘The Greatest Show’, a sell-out show at the Regis Centre, raised more than £5,000 for The Alzheimer’s Society.

Her drive to raise funds for the charity started when a close family member was diagnosed with the condition.

These are the best places to have a Sunday roast in West Sussex according to Sussex residents

‘This is Me!’ is on Saturday, June 11, at 7.30pm, at East Preston Junior School Hall.

Tickets are £10, available from businesses in the village including Seaview Stores, Just Because and Buds and Blooms.

Littlehampton Town at Wembley: Watch fans leave stadium and react to crushing defeat