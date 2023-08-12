Open-air Shakespeare returns to Arundel Castle

​Shakespeare returns to Arundel Castle (contributed)

Andrew Lewis, castle manager at Arundel Castle, said: “Nestled within the picturesque gardens, this unique performance promises to transport audiences into a world of romance, mistaken identities and uproarious laughter.

“Set in the fictional land of Illyria, the story follows Viola, who finds herself stranded after a shipwreck, and her only chance for survival is to make use of her quick wit and fine singing voice, disguising herself as a man and applying to work in the court of Duke Orsino.

“The lovesick Orsino sends ‘him’ to Lady Olivia to woo her on his behalf, but Viola’s efforts are so successful that Olivia falls for Viola rather than Orsino. Meanwhile, Olivia’s carousing uncle Sir Toby Belch crosses swords with the steward Malvolio and devises a wicked plan to humiliate him. It could all end in tears – even if most of them are laughter.”

Andrew added: “We are thrilled to have invited Illyria back to Arundel Castle to present Shakespeare's Twelfth Night this August. The magnificent surroundings of the castle and its gardens enhance the romantic ambience and transport the audience to the enchanting world of Shakespeare's timeless comedy. As an open-air theatre production, it offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the beauty of both nature and literature. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and merriment. The performance forms part of the 2023 Arundel Festival of the Arts in the town."

Tickets for Arundel Castle's Shakespeare open-air theatre Twelfth Night are available at www.arundelcastle.org. Priced at £22 per adult and £16 for children aged 8-16, suitable for audiences aged eight and above. The performance will begin at 7.30pm, with the grounds opening at 6pm for picnics and the seating area opening at 6.45pm. Hot and cold drinks, wine and beer are available.

Arundel Castle is a restored medieval castle. It was established during the reign of Edward the Confessor and completed by Roger de Montgomery, who was a cousin of William the Conqueror. The castle has been the seat of the Earls of Arundel and the Dukes of Norfolk since the 11th century and is a Grade I-listed building. It was damaged during the English Civil War and then restored in the 18th and 19th centuries. The castle has been visited by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and has undergone several restorative works over the centuries. Currently the seat of the 18th Duke of Norfolk/Earl Marshal of England, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, today the castle features extensive gardens and is open to visitors between April and October. Visitors can take advantage of a full events programme throughout the season, from the world-renowned tulip festival to family history days, medieval festivals and jousting tournaments and even Shakespearean theatre events.