Open Mic Poetry coming up in Chichester

Prize-winning poet Pratibha Castle will be heading the bill for Open Mic Poetry at the New Park Centre, Chichester, on Thursday November 29. Further information www.sdpf.org.uk.

Pratibha Castle (contributed pic)

Pratibha has been making waves with her latest collection, Miniskirts in The Wasteland, which she’ll be reading from in the first part of the evening before the open mic readers step into the spotlight with their new poems.

Pratibha, Irish born and living in West Sussex, started writing poetry in 2009 on a BA in English and creative writing course at the University of Chichester. Widely published in journals and anthologies, she was shortlisted in the Bridport Prize 2023 and has been longlisted, highly commended and given special mention in numerous other competitions, including the Indigo Press Spring Competition, Bray and Repton Literary Festivals and the Welsh Poetry Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking ahead to the live launch of her new book at New Park, Pratibha said: “I will be reading from my new pamphlet Miniskirts in The Waste Land, stories that might be true, partly drawn from my own experiences of late 60s/early 70s Notting Hill and India. The book offers a glimpse for the curious into this vanished world, and for those who trod its psychedelic pathways, the tantalising ghost of Patchouli scent and incense. My poems portray a young woman’s search for self-knowledge and love in the era of the pill, mind-blowing sounds and the Vietnam war.”

Spokesman Barry Smith added: “In the second part of the evening, local writers will get the chance to share the platform with Pratibha and read their latest poems. It promises to be a stimulating evening. We welcome poetry from old friends and newcomers to the open mic in any style and on any subject. It’s always an unpredictable, inspiring, sometimes humorous and sometimes moving experience. Just sign up on the door to read. Those who prefer just to sit back and listen are equally welcome.”