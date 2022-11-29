Panto returns and plenty of festive tribute nights - Christmas in Eastbourne

After two years of lockdowns, The Spotlight Players return to traditional Christmas pantomime.

Spotlight Players pantomime 2022

“But with a difference,” says spokeswoman Mary Barlow. “Full marks to Spotlight member Ross Norman-Bint who, as well as playing a major role, has written the script for Trouble in Storyland. Audiences can put up their feet and enjoy a few hours of fun at St Mary's Church Hall, Decoy Drive, Hampden Park, Eastbourne on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3 at 7.30pm, matinées at 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4 at 2.30pm.”

Tickets at £4 for children, £8 adults are available from Trish on 07821660526.

Mary added: “The proceeds from the sale of refreshments and raffle tickets always go to a local charitable cause. This year, the money will go to supporting Alfie, a disabled child who has been helped by equine therapy.

“The Spotlight Players are an inclusive and friendly group, who welcome new members. Prospective members can turn up at rehearsals, which are held every Thursday at Saint Mary’s Church Hall, Decoy Drive, Hampden Park at 7.30pm, before they commit to joining the group. So come along and boo and hiss the villains and cheer on the hero and support a good cause at the same time!”

Adding to the fun, Christmas Party Nights will be bringing festive cheer back to the Winter Garden in Eastbourne this December, with live tribute acts playing the greatest hits of Queen and the sounds of the 80s.

Spokeswoman Tracey Drake said: “The popular party nights are making a big return for the first time since 2016, following the redevelopment of the Devonshire Quarter and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tickets are now on sale for the festive events, held in the refurbished grade II listed Winter Garden venue on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10 and include a three-course meal, DJ with disco and a live tribute act.

“Friday, December 9 will bring the best of Freddie Mercury and Queen to the Winter Garden stage, with an evening of greatest hits guaranteed to rock you. Party guests can expect a Kind of Magic from the live tribute act as they journey through a whistle-stop tour of some of Queen’s biggest hits.

“Saturday, December 10 will see firm fan favourite The Zoots bringing their Sounds of the 80s show to the Winter Garden, featuring floor fillers, party anthems, classic pop and power ballads, straight from the days of Top of the Pops. Music fans can expect the likes of Wham, The Jam, Duran Duran, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Madness, Frankie Goes to Hollywood and many more.”

