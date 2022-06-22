Pictures show cast of Calendar Girls The Musical rehearsing ahead of show's Brighton debut

The cast and crew from the Brighton & Hove Operatic Society (BHOS) have been busy rehearsing ahead of the Brighton debut of Calendar Girls The Musical.

The award-winning musical will be at Brighton’s Theatre Royal from tonight (Wednesday, June 22) until Saturday, June 25. Buy tickets here: Calendar Girls The Musical (BHOS presents) Tickets | Theatre Royal Brighton in Brighton | ATG Tickets

It features West End actors Tania Newton and Emma Edwards in the lead roles of best friends Annie and Chris as well as a host of local actors from across Sussex.

The Brighton and Hove Independent was invited to watch one of the rehearsals at Cottesmore School in Hove last week and we can confirm audiences are in for a treat.

The actors are just fantastic and the music, penned by Gary Barlow, is stunning – if you are going along, you will be laughing and crying.

The musical is based on the hit film and stage play of the same name and tells the story of how the death of a much-loved husband prompts a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute to do something extraordinary: produce a nude calendar fundraiser.

And BHOS has decided to make its version of the show into a fundraiser, too, inspired by one of their members receiving palliative care at Hove’s Martlets Hospice. See more here: Terminally-ill singer supports Brighton's Calendar Girls production | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

Scroll through the photos below to get a sneak peek at the rehearsals last week.

