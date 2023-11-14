Pitchy Breath bring The Tempest to Crawley

Pitchy Breath Theatre Company are promising a mesmerising journey to a mysterious island as they bring Shakespeare's The Tempest to The Hawth, Crawley.

​The Tempest with Pitchy Breath Theatre Company

Producer Rachel Duke said: “This enchanting performance is a true testament to the power of community and teamwork, featuring non-professional actors from the heart of Sussex.

“The Tempest is a tale of magic, forgiveness and redemption that promises to enchant and captivate audiences of all ages. Join Prospera, a powerful sorcerer, as she conjures storms, spirits, and romance on a remote island. With themes of forgiveness and the enduring power of love, this enchanting tale will captivate your heart and sir your imagination.”

Tickets £14 at www.thehawth.co.uk with performances from November 16-18 at 7.45pm and tickets are available at. There is also a schools matinee performance available on Friday, November 17.

Rachel added: “Witnessing the growth and commitment of our local talent has been a truly magical experience. Their dedication to this production has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished together.