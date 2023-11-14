Pitchy Breath bring The Tempest to Crawley
Producer Rachel Duke said: “This enchanting performance is a true testament to the power of community and teamwork, featuring non-professional actors from the heart of Sussex.
“The Tempest is a tale of magic, forgiveness and redemption that promises to enchant and captivate audiences of all ages. Join Prospera, a powerful sorcerer, as she conjures storms, spirits, and romance on a remote island. With themes of forgiveness and the enduring power of love, this enchanting tale will captivate your heart and sir your imagination.”
Tickets £14 at www.thehawth.co.uk with performances from November 16-18 at 7.45pm and tickets are available at. There is also a schools matinee performance available on Friday, November 17.
Rachel added: “Witnessing the growth and commitment of our local talent has been a truly magical experience. Their dedication to this production has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished together.
“Nestled in the heart of Crawley, Pitchy Breath Theatre Company embodies its slogan: ‘Bold. Limitless. New.’ Since its inception almost 30 years ago, this dynamic troupe has been a beacon of innovation and creativity. Operating as a tight-knit ensemble, Pitchy Breath embraces inclusivity, nurturing the talents of actors, writers and designers alike. Their mission is to boldly engage, inspire, and challenge the community through compelling storytelling. With a commitment to limitless possibilities and new perspectives, each performance is an unforgettable journey that enriches the vibrant arts scene in Crawley and beyond. This exciting reimagining of The Tempest will be staged at The Hawth, Crawley, a venue renowned for its commitment to fostering local talent within the community. The Hawth's studio theatre will provide the perfect backdrop for this production, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.”