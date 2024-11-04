Plumpton Village Voice

The Journey of the Magi.

Hurrah! Springs Dance Company is bringing ‘The Journey of the Magi’ to Plumpton village hall on Saturday November 23.

With sparkle, a soundtrack to keep toes tapping and awe-inspiring dance ‘Journey of the Magi’ delights audiences of all ages.

The inspiration for this much-loved and family-friendly festive frolic is T S Eliot’s poem Journey of the Magi. In this amazing stage production images from the poetry and familiar Christmas scenes explode in a mix of laugh-out-loud funny, moving and entertaining theatre and dance. A wonderful production of dance, theatre, song and poetry. It's entertaining, powerful and compelling.

On seeing The Journey of the Magi Sir David Bintley CBE (former ballet dancer and artistic director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet) said: “Forget The Nutcracker, Springs Dance Company’s Journey of the Magi is the best Christmas show I have ever seen! I went along to see it one dark, wet and dismal night in Birmingham, and I came out having been touched, amused and moved to tears. Journey of the Magi looks beyond the tinsel and trappings and reveals the real meaning of Christmas.”

Other accolades include; “Absolutely fabulous show. Wonderful mix of fun, wit, and meaning. It made me laugh and it made me cry all in a couple of minutes”

“What touches me...is the youthful freshness and generosity which I experienced in your show Journey of the Magi. I have never laughed so much!“

Don't miss The Journey of The Magi at Plumpton village hall on Saturday, November 23, doors open 6pm, performance 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Tickets cost adult £10, under 12s £5 and a family ticket £25 (2 adults 2 children). Booking https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DVUI or phone 01273 890006.

There will be refreshments and a raffle. Proceeds will support the upkeep of Plumpton Parish churches.