Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
1 hour ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
19 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
23 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
1 day ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 day ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage to visit Eastbourne library

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage will be visiting Eastbourne library later this month as part of his decade long tour of UK libraries.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 18th Mar 2023, 07:05 GMT
Simon Armitage
Simon Armitage
Simon Armitage

The E to G Libraries Tour, which runs from March 17 to March 23, is the latest leg of Simon’s ten-year adventure celebrating UK libraries. Using the alphabet as a compass, his journey celebrates the library as one of the great and necessary institutions.

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage said: “I want to celebrate the physical space of libraries and take my work back into places that have given me so much.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the event in Eastbourne on Tuesday, March 21, Simon will read solo from a range of his work and answer questions from the audience.

Most Popular

Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member at East Sussex County Council, said: “I am delighted we are able to welcome Simon to Eastbourne library as part of his decade long celebration of libraries. East Sussex libraries offer our communities so much, from providing books to borrow and computers to use, to being places to study, talk and be creative. I encourage all our residents to visit their local library and enjoy everything libraries have to offer.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Eastbourne leg of the E to G Libraries Tour 2023 is fully booked. People are advised to check online for the latest information on availability - https://eastsussex.gov.uk/SimonArmitage Details of Simon Armitage’s Laureate’s Library Tour is available at https://www.simonarmitage.com/how-to-book-e-to-g-libraries-tour-2023/

East Sussex County Council