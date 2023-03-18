Poet Laureate Simon Armitage will be visiting Eastbourne library later this month as part of his decade long tour of UK libraries.

Simon Armitage

The E to G Libraries Tour, which runs from March 17 to March 23, is the latest leg of Simon’s ten-year adventure celebrating UK libraries. Using the alphabet as a compass, his journey celebrates the library as one of the great and necessary institutions.

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage said: “I want to celebrate the physical space of libraries and take my work back into places that have given me so much.”

At the event in Eastbourne on Tuesday, March 21, Simon will read solo from a range of his work and answer questions from the audience.

Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member at East Sussex County Council, said: “I am delighted we are able to welcome Simon to Eastbourne library as part of his decade long celebration of libraries. East Sussex libraries offer our communities so much, from providing books to borrow and computers to use, to being places to study, talk and be creative. I encourage all our residents to visit their local library and enjoy everything libraries have to offer.”

