Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman in Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons. Photo Jason Bell

Jenna Coleman (The Serpent, BBC One; All My Sons, The Old Vic) and Aidan (The Suspect, ITV; The Lieutenant of Inishmore, West End) will star in the show which will be directed by Josie Rourke (BAFTA and Oscar nominated Mary Queen of Scots, currently directing As You Like It, Soho Place).

Following a limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End from January 18-March 18 2023, the production will play at Manchester Opera House from March 21-25 2023 and Theatre Royal Brighton from March 28-April 1 2023. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com.

A spokesman said: “Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny romantic comedy about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can’t say anything anymore.

“Sam Steiner’s debut play received great acclaim when it was first staged at Warwick Arts Centre in 2015, winning three Judges' Awards at the National Student Drama Festival. It has since been performed at Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Camden People's Theatre. His other works for theatre include You Stupid Darkness! (Paines Plough and Theatre Royal Plymouth), Kanye the First (HighTide) and A Table Tennis Play (Walrus Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe).”

Sam Steiner said: "Writing Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons taught me how to be a playwright. The opportunity to revisit and grow the play all these years later and bring it to a larger audience with Josie, Aidan, Jenna and an alarmingly inspiring creative team is thrilling and confounding in equal measure. I hope it speaks to now in a way that I couldn’t have predicted then. And I hope to keep learning."

Josie Rourke said: "I’m thrilled to be working with these electric actors on this brilliant play. I feel we are in a moment where - however indirectly – theatre might help us digest how we lived and changed through the extremes of the past few years. Sam’s play finds the humanity in how people and couples work through extreme situations. There is the potential for great joy, fun, reflection and healing in that. "

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons will be directed by Josie Rourke, designed by Robert Jones with lighting design by Aideen Malone, movement by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and the associate costume designer is Kinnetia Isidore. Further creatives to be announced.

