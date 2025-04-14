Polegate actors are performing The Calendar Girls stage play

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Polegate Community Association Drama Group have been extremely busy for the last few months rehearsing their new Spring production. They will be presenting the hugely popular and much-loved play, “Calendar Girls” from May 7th to May 10th at the Polegate Community Centre.

Written by Tim Firth and based on the successful film starring Julie Walters and Helen Mirren it tells the true story of a group of WI women who decide to pose nude for a cheeky but decorous “alternative” calendar to raise funds for Leukaemia Research. News of their audacious, charitable activity spreads far and wide and whilst the calendar is a spectacular success, friendships are placed under great strain as the women grapple with unexpected fame. This heart-warming play often provokes laughter and tears in its audience and is ultimately profoundly life affirming.

Directing this production is David Buck assisted by his daughter Laura Catchpole. David said, “When choosing our Spring play, I wanted something that had substance in the story and would stretch me as a director. But above all I wanted a play that would appeal to our audiences. Calendar Girls seemed like the perfect fit for our group to produce this wonderful show.

The play, from an actor’s perspective, has lots of comedy, but more importantly has a message which everyone can relate to. The emotion which we feel during rehearsals as the subject of cancer is explored in this true story is, of course, amplified by the fact everyone has been affected by it, either directly or indirectly, at some point in their lives. The sadness I feel from my own experience of losing my Dad, and my first wife Valerie, to this unforgiving disease never goes away. I’m sure I can speak for the cast when I say it’s an absolute pleasure and an honour to put this show on for our community.

The Cast of "Calendar Girls"

It has been a great opportunity for my daughter, Laura and myself to work together on this challenging production. Laura has been affected by cancer very close to our family and like everyone else wants this horrible disease to ‘sod off’.

The dynamic between me and my daughter throughout the process of directing is unique. Laura has an eye for detail and offers a modern take on things, whereas I enjoy the blocking, organising and making the characters come to life. I am also delighted that we have assembled a very talented and committed cast. Laura and I both appreciate how emotive this play is, and we are determined to make it a huge success for our drama group.”

It is a tradition for members of the “Calendar Girls” cast to produce their own calendar based on the play and the Polegate cast have had a lot of fun producing their own calendar. This can be pre ordered when tickets are purchased and will also be available to buy at the theatre with all proceeds going to Children With Cancer Fund (Polegate) and Cancer Research UK.

Tickets for “Calendar Girls” can be purchased online at www.polegatedramagroup.com box office.