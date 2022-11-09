But of Leslie, Joe has nothing but the fondest memories: “In a good way, when you think about Leslie, there are no grand stories that come to mind. For somebody that was so iconic he was just totally and utterly normal and charming. He was really self-effacing. I was trying to think about the great anecdotes but what I do remember when we had all this business of Derek going and David having to take over was that Leslie was absolutely brilliant. He was an actor’s actor. He was a hugely supportive member of the company. I can particularly remember when David took over and did so amazingly well, Leslie was just hugely supportive of a fellow actor. He was a kind of the father figure for the company. He was the guy that was saying ‘Everything will be alright. We are in safe hands.’ and his calmness really got us through what could have been a really shaky moment for the company. I remember him sailing through everything serenely like a magnificent galleon. I just never heard anything bad about him and it is just such a joy when somebody who is so iconic is so lovely to work with. He seemed so grounded and centred and so happy within himself.