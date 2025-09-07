Review: An Evening of Burlesque, Cabaret at The Hawth

An Evening of Burlesque

We kicked off the weekend in great style at The Hawth where they were hosting an evening of Burlesque and Cabaret, writes Rosemarie Gray.

The UK's longest running Burlesque show is in the midst of a nationwide tour. The small troupe of 10 superb performers, dancing and singing, gave us a show full of fun, humour and glamour, compered by the gorgeous Ivy Page, who with her warm and cheeky humour soon had the audience captured.

The unforgettable Peggy Sue left us all not only mesmerised by her skill with the hoops, but laughing out loud at her antics. Any show must include audience participation to ensure a good time, local lad Darren sitting in the front row was a target they could not ignore, his wife and friends will have a video of him with Peggy Sue that will entertain them on many family occasions! I will say no more, you will just have to see the show for yourselves.

The only man of the show Dani had a great job collecting the discarded garments, then in the second half of the show he had the stage to himself where he performed with what appeared to me to be a giant blow up green pea! It was hilarious, again, if you want to know more, go see the show.

Thank you to the Hawth for hosting yet another great evening of entertainment.