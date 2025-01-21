So it was with unexpected trepidation that I waited for the curtains to open on this years’ performance. Why? Because ‘Elves and the Shoemaker’ is a much loved fairy tale in our household and evokes fond memories of bedtime stories with our daughters when they were little. Could LMCS pull it off and deliver another Panto masterpiece?

Oh yes they could!

The evening was a triumph of good old family fun, with the original story cleverly adapted by writer Janet Webb, losing none of the original charm but introducing fabulous new characters, clever vignettes and all your favourite pantomime traditions. Cleverly layered with a decent dollop of fun local references, cheesy jokes and the occasional cheeky innuendo just for the parents. Webb also co-directed and co-choreographed with Amelia Buckthorpe.

Perhaps most successful was the introduction of good and bad fairies, Justin Goodbody and Magnificent the Merciless, played beautifully by Simon Newman and Marie Ball. Dividing the stage into darkness and light was a clever move, as was the introduction of an ethereal continuity element, The Voice, played by Damone Whittle.

The entire cast was exceptional, with over 40 talented local performers. Particularly strong performances from Kelly Manchée as Charlie Cobbles, Steph Sunderland as love interest Sally Fortescue, and Justine Hargraves and Giselle Ball as the engagingly comic Scuttles and Bilge. John Carroll delighted as the bumbling Alfonzo Fortescue, with wonderful interaction with Barry Bastable as the excellent Pantomime Dame, Mother Cobbles. Finlay Hilder expertly delivered a gloriously outrageous touch to Mrs Peewit.

But for me, the stars of the show were the young performers. Henchmen Brutus (Archie Keet) and Hercules (Will McAdams) were reminiscent of a young Flanagan and Allen, with wonderful deadpan delivery. The elves - Snipperty (Isobella Buckley-Denton), Clipperty (Alfie Tye) and Fred (Olivia Jacobs) - were charming, with Jacobs in particular a future star to watch out for.

Musical accompaniment was top notch, with the band led by Musical Director, Richard Fitt, in his first show for LMCS. Locating the band on the stage (under the ‘band stand’) was a master stroke, providing more visual entertainment for the audience and the best sound quality I have experienced at the much-loved Windmill. Song choice was perfect, with ‘Fix You’, sung by Mother Cobbles, accompanied by a choir, particularly notable.

Thank you LMCS for a glorious antidote to the January blues, and I look forward to your next theatrical epic, ‘Made in Dagenham’, in August.

