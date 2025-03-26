Review: Kinky Boots and its feel-good vibe comes to Sussex

If I had to sum up Kinky Boots in one word, it would be fab-u-lous (dahling), said Craig Revel Horwood-style for maximum effect.

Because that’s simply what it is, a fabulous show celebrating individuality and staying true to who you are. I couldn’t have loved it more if I tried!

It was full of powerful performances, cheeky one-liners, a killer score by Cyndi Lauper which all came together to bring an upbeat vibe to Sussex that was very much appreciated on a dreary Tuesday night.

The show launched at Theatre Royal Brighton last night for a week-long run until Saturday, March 29. If you want a feel-good night out, then I’d wholeheartedly recommend it.

The story focusses on Charlie Price (ably taken on by Dan Partridge), who inherits his family’s failing shoe business. He attempts to turn around its fortunes when he meets drag queen Lola, who loves a fabulous pair of heels.

In other towns, the role of Lola is played by Johannes Radebe, of Strictly Come Dancing fame. His understudy Newtion Matthews was always slated to play the role in Brighton, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit sad I wasn’t going to get to see Johannes, who I love, in the part. That was until I saw the show, and wow, in the kindest possible way we didn’t miss Johannes because Newtion was amazing. Full of sass and sparkle, he completely owned the role and had the whole audience was behind him.

The comedy turn came in the form of Courtney Bowman as Lauren, one of Charlie Price’s employees who discovers she has a crush on her boss. But the whole cast was really strong, with lots of stand-out performances, including Joe Caffrey as Don and Scott Paige as George.

To book tickets for the rest of the run in Brighton, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/