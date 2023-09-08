Never Have I Ever by Deborah Frances-White makes its debut at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre. Gary Shipton was in the audience for the first night.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The underlying tension is apparent from the moment this play bursts into life – in the bijou restaurant where meals are cooked to order at each individual table.

But tonight, the venue is closed to the public and only one dinner is being prepared by the couple whose dream it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should they serve an expensive bottle of wine … or the cheapest in the cellar? They neither want to seem mean-spirited nor profligate for reasons which quickly become clear.

Amit Shah, Alex Roach, Greg Wise, Susan Wokoma in Never Have I Ever: Photo Helen Murray

This is to be no ordinary social party.

They are hosting long-standing friends who invested – or at least the husband did – £125,000 to establish the enterprise.

Tonight they have to break it to him that despite hanging on for nearly two years, they could be best described as insolvent or, more truthfully, bankrupt and all his money is lost.

We spend the evening with the four of them as their relationships spin and turn with breathless speed like a kaleidoscope whose images grow ever darker and more disturbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As truths of past intimacies are revealed the guy who has already lost one pile of cash offers a further £500,000 to salvage the situation.

But there is a terrible price tag attached.

Interweaving this play are a host of topical themes from racism, ethnicity and ‘woke’ to the one that prompted the biggest roar of laughter – who didn’t vote Remain in the Brexit referendum.

It’s all underwritten by a wicked sense of humour and the surreal.

This is a masterclass in how the very best drama should be delivered and the cast of Alex Roach, Amit Shah, Greg Wise, and Susan Wokoma are simply sublime.

They are devastatingly good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To say more of the plot might be spoiling, but it’s hard not to be reminded of the Robert Redford and Demi Moore film Indecent Proposal of thirty years ago.