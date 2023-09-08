BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Review: Never Have I Ever at Chichester's Minerva Theatre - this is how bankrupt restaurant serves up an unforgettable treat

Never Have I Ever by Deborah Frances-White makes its debut at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre. Gary Shipton was in the audience for the first night.
Gary Shipton
By Gary Shipton
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 17:26 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The underlying tension is apparent from the moment this play bursts into life – in the bijou restaurant where meals are cooked to order at each individual table.

But tonight, the venue is closed to the public and only one dinner is being prepared by the couple whose dream it was.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Should they serve an expensive bottle of wine … or the cheapest in the cellar? They neither want to seem mean-spirited nor profligate for reasons which quickly become clear.

Most Popular
Amit Shah, Alex Roach, Greg Wise, Susan Wokoma in Never Have I Ever: Photo Helen MurrayAmit Shah, Alex Roach, Greg Wise, Susan Wokoma in Never Have I Ever: Photo Helen Murray
Amit Shah, Alex Roach, Greg Wise, Susan Wokoma in Never Have I Ever: Photo Helen Murray

This is to be no ordinary social party.

They are hosting long-standing friends who invested – or at least the husband did – £125,000 to establish the enterprise.

Tonight they have to break it to him that despite hanging on for nearly two years, they could be best described as insolvent or, more truthfully, bankrupt and all his money is lost.

We spend the evening with the four of them as their relationships spin and turn with breathless speed like a kaleidoscope whose images grow ever darker and more disturbing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As truths of past intimacies are revealed the guy who has already lost one pile of cash offers a further £500,000 to salvage the situation.

But there is a terrible price tag attached.

Interweaving this play are a host of topical themes from racism, ethnicity and ‘woke’ to the one that prompted the biggest roar of laughter – who didn’t vote Remain in the Brexit referendum.

It’s all underwritten by a wicked sense of humour and the surreal.

This is a masterclass in how the very best drama should be delivered and the cast of Alex Roach, Amit Shah, Greg Wise, and Susan Wokoma are simply sublime.

They are devastatingly good.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To say more of the plot might be spoiling, but it’s hard not to be reminded of the Robert Redford and Demi Moore film Indecent Proposal of thirty years ago.

There’s no Hollywood sugar coating here and the humour softens the palate to make the final denouement as bitter as it is magnificent.