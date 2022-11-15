The Hawth in Crawley hosted Rhiannon at the weekend to a full house.

Rhiannon - Fleetwood Mac tribute band

They travelled from their base in the Welsh valleys to entertain us all, nearing the end of their 2022 tour.

The concert included many of the legendary songs written by Fleetwood Mac, going back to their early years with obviously one of the best, Rhiannon, and up to the 80’s with Little Lies.

Fans of the original band were mesmerised by the powerful and energetic performance by Rhiannon covering the wonderful songs written by Stevie Nicks and Chrissie McVie.

Rhiannon’s band members are Tamzin Powell (Stevie Nicks) lead Vocals and backing vocals; Samantha Wilcox Keyboard (Christine Mcvie) lead vocals and backing vocals; Viv Lock (Lyndsey Buckingham) guitar and backing vocals; Chris Jones (John Mcvie) Bass guitar lead vocals and backing vocals and John Turvey (Mick Fleetwood) Drums and backing vocals.

Advertisement Hide Ad