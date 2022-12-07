Review: Spotlight Players pantomime Trouble in Storyland

"Trouble in Storyland", by Ross Norman-Bint

The cast of the Spotlight Players Xmas Pantomime, "Trouble in Storyland".

"There is nothing like a dame.....". Especially, when the said Dame is also a budding author, (Ross Norman-Bint), making his writing debut with "Trouble in Storyland", the Spotlight Players pantomime this year.

The characters were all from nursery rhymes and fairy tales. Old Mother Hubbard (Jackie Bignell) was a benevolent presence as the magical protector of Storyland.

The audience were treated to not one, but two villains: sinister sharp-suited Wee Willy Winky (Sam Christie) and evil Bogeyman (Ben Russell) who did a fine line in long-haired wig, frilly shirt and high-heeled boots, accompanied by his scarey henchmen, The Minions. Hero Peter Piper (Jenine Leathers) loves Little Bo Peep (Natasha Gardener), the daughter of Belle, hotelier of The Shoe Inn.

Played by Ross Norman-Bint, Belle evoked much mirth with "her" heaving bosom(s), flashing petticoats and the landline telephone tucked into "her" cleavage. Di Lace made an endearingly guileless Stanley, who with Peter, worked in toymaker David Clifford's workshop. Both were fired for messing up Santa's Claus (Matthew Gould)'s Christmas order.

Sadly, Mother Hubbard's magic powers were no match for the machinations of Wee Willy Winky, who sent many of the characters to be finished off by the Bogeyman. However, Mother Hubbard managed to transfer the last of her magic into Bo Peep's crook so that Bogeyman got his comeuppance, and Wee Willy Winky was transformed from baddie to goodie. Musical maestro, Wendy Hammond provided excellent backing for a good medley of nostalgic tunes.