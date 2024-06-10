Review:Brighton Theatre Group: Everybody’s Talking about Jamie at The Old Market, Hove
This BTG Youth production featured youngsters with general ages of 16, plus or minus. And yet, the maturity with which the parts were played, belied their young years..
The stage opens to a classroom. A bell rings and ebullient Year Eleven students bounce onto the scene and take their desks. Their teacher, Miss Hedge (Liv Thompson), asks about their career ambitions: all the predictable professions (though one wants to marry a billionaire); except for fair haired, good-looking Jamie (James Kiley), who unashamedly declares he wants to be a drag queen.
The classroom suddenly becomes his Mum’s kitchen sideboard. (How do they change scenes without our noticing?) Rosa Farrington is Margaret New, Jamie’s mother. Simple frock and discreet makeup give her the grownup look of a loving, supportive Mum, unfazed by her son’s preferences. She’s sensible and passionate. She’s proud of him: “You’re my boy.”, she sings later. Ray (Ella Scott) is her lively and supportive friend.