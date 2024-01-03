Robinson Crusoe - Panto fun for all the family in Lewes
Inspired by the “Best Selling” novel which was originally written by Daniel Defoe, this modern take on a thrilling 300+ year old story welcomes all to embrace a joyous experience, whether giggling at the antics of the daft shipmates, or singing along to some fantastically fun sea chanteys, there’s comedy for everyone!
Follow an exhilarating journey of a young adventurer who has an insatiable spirit for exploration. Despite his tenacity for adventure, Robinson’s voyages on the Black Pearl have been plagued by disastrous misadventures. His family’s expectations, with his studious father Fritz and pompous older brother Dennis, couldn’t be more different from his own yearning for freedom.
One fateful evening at the local tavern, Robinson’s life takes a remarkable turn. Celebrating his engagement to a beautiful girl amidst the disapproval of his audacious shipmates, Black Beard reveals a chance to leave behind a life of crime and join Captain Perkins, one of the King’s men, on a daring voyage. To set sail, they need additional crew, and Robinson must undergo strenuous trials to prove his worth.
Earning a place on the once-in-a-lifetime voyage, Robinson sets out from London across the oceans to uncharted lands. Is this the voyage that will alter his luck and win the respect of his father? As the crew embarks on this thrilling adventure, new opportunities, friendships, risks, and romance unfold. Robinson’s survival depends on his cunning and skills to secure a safe passage back to England from a tropical desert island.
We have limited capacity so get your tickets via our online box office and warm up your cockles with the talented cast members of the Lewes Drama Collective!
Notice to audience:
Please note that due to the inclusion of flashing lights and loud sounds at certain points in the production, we recommend that children no younger than 5 years old should attend. However, it is ultimately at your own discretion.