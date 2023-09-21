Rory Bremner will be our Chris Tarrant in Chichester

James Graham’s play went on to the West End. But now it is back in Chichester as part of a national tour, this time starring Rory Bremner in the Chris Tarrant role (September 22-30). In between times, the play was a hit again in a TV adaption, starring Michael Sheen: “I saw the TV version a couple years ago with Michael Sheen being as brilliant as ever and I think it just really captured the imagination,” says Rory. “The whole thing does. It was just huge. As James Graham says in the play, it deals with the two great British things of drinking and general knowledge, and the whole programme was just tapping into the great British obsession with quizzes. It was a huge programme to start with and then you add into that the scandal of the Coughing Major. Courtrooms make great theatre and the quiz set is great theatre as well but there is also this great drama of jeopardy. It just takes things to the next level and when you have somebody who apparently cheats on a national quiz show then there is that next level of jeopardy above that, but it is also very very traumatic. The Ingrams lost everything. Somebody shot their cat and their dog was kicked to death and he was spat at in the streets. In some ways it was a victimless crime and in some ways the people that came out of the whole thing the worst were Charles and Diana Ingram themselves. They were convicted but they were not sent to jail, but I think that even now they still hold out hopes of taking the whole thing to appeal. They insist they are innocent.