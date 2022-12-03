Ross Muir steps into the dame role for the first time on stage in his second panto at Worthing Theatres.

Ross Muir

After his Worthing panto debut last year, Ross returns for Jack And The Beanstalk: The Pantomime at the Pavilion Theatre from Thursday, December 1-Monday, January 2. “Last year we did Beauty And The Beast and I was Belle's father. It went really well. The professor was not really in it that much. He was there in the first half and then disappeared rather in the second but it was a really lovely experience. It was that season when there were lots of pantos where they were losing members of the cast to Covid or losing members of the crew but we managed to get through completely Covid free fortunately. We all knew people that were in other pantos and everyone was messaging everyone and saying ‘Oh so and so somewhere has gone down with it’ or ‘Somewhere, someone else has gone down with Covid’ but we were really fortunate. We had a really good regime. We were all doing testing daily and wearing masks back stage and we managed to get through it.”

Given Ross’ long association with the venue it was perhaps surprising that he hadn't done panto for Worthing Theatres before: “But I suppose it was because I was still working at the theatre until February 2020. I was part-time programming there and I had my own company and I was doing Rainbow Theatre and it just got a bit too much in the end and I thought that I would give up the job and just focus on acting and freelancing and that is what I have done. When theatres were allowed to reopen that first Christmas they didn't do a full-scale panto. It was just a little Christmas show and I became involved with that and that was how I got my foot in the door.”

