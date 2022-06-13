School of Rock at the Hawth Theatre - review: Young cast simply astonish in wonderful musical

Dirty Dancing the Musical was awful (in my opinion), Ghost the Musical was ‘meh’ at best and The Bodyguard was ok (having one of the world’s greatest ever artist’s back catalogue to work from always helps) - just three examples of when it doesn’t work so well.

But thankfully this week the Hawth is hosting a production of one example that does work – and it might just be the best adaptation from film to musical. School of Rock is quite simply brilliant.

The original film is a must-watch in most family households and you get rewarded on repeat viewings. And the musical version does exactly the same. I have been lucky enough to School of Rock the Musical twice in the West End, so seeing it at the Hawth was my third time, and it just seems to get better.

School of Rock. Picture: Paul Coltas

What is the secret of its success? It’s the kids. They are simply astonishing. They act, they sing, they dance and they play instruments, all there, right in front of you.

They are so annoyingly talented, I was reminded of what Jason Manford said when hosting the Oliviers after the cast of School of Rock performed: “I have never been so disappointed in my own kids.”

Of course I am not disappointed in my kid one iota, but see the show and you will get what Manford means.

From the moment they are on stage, the energy and talent just oozes out of them. There are too many to mention but William Laborde as Zack (guitar), Angel Lucero as Tomika (what a voice), Oliver Pearce as Lawrence (keyboard wizard), Layla Pages as Summer, Emerson Sutton as Freddy (drums) and Ava Masters as Katie (bass) are all incredible.

But they could not do it without their leader Dewey Finn. Jack Black puts in his most memorable turn in the film version and it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing him. However Jake Sharp puts in so much physicality and energy into his portrayal he does the character proud. There are elements of Black’s performance in there but it is not an impression, just a wonderful performance. He and the kids just bounce off each other and the chemistry between them is first class.

But he also clicks with Rebecca Lock who plays the uptight Rosalie Mullins, principal of Horace Green, who Dewey slowly wins over.

Although the film had some great songs in it, there’s nothing obvious that says ‘this would make a great musical’, but boy do Andrew Lloyd-Webber (music), Glenn Slater (lyrics) and Julian Fellowes (book) make it work.

The show contains 14 original songs and they fit seamlessly into the plot. When I Climb to the Top of Mount Rock, Your’e In the Band, In the End of the Time, Stick it to the Man and School of Rock are all brilliant but there are two songs which are the emotional heart of the show.

If Only You Would Listen (and it’s Reprise) floors me every single time I hear it - as a parent it resonates so much. And Where Did the Rock Go? – which was performed immaculately by Lock – is a beautiful song full of regret and hope.

I can’t praise School of Rock enough. It’s full of energy, brilliant music and unimaginable talent. If you have a ticket and you just don’t fancy going, let me know because I would see it again in a heartbeat.

The Hawth was rocking on opening night, and I am sure it will continue to as the week goes on.

For tickets and more information, visit the Hawth website here.

Running Time: 2 hours & 30 minutes (including interval)

Age Recommendation: 8+. Please note that School of Rock contains occasional strong language and may not be suitable for very young children. Please be advised that smoke effects and strobe lights are used during this performance.

Tickets: Mon-Thu: £47.50 (discounts: £42.50). Groups 10 or more: £40. Schools: £22.50.

Fri & Sat: £49.50.