SPAMALOT comes to Battle!

Monty Python comes to East Sussex next week in Battle Theatrical Society’s production of Spamalot, a show based on the comedy legends’ iconic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.But it’s so much more than that.....and the music is rousing and surprisingly good!
By Tara BuchananContributor
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
No opportunity is missed to include any number of other Python references. The opening number is fish-schlappingly funny and sets the tone for a riotous, fast-paced show with a huge and memorable cast of characters.

A noble King, brave knights, a beautiful Lady of the Lake with the mightiest voice since Shirley Bassey – and, of course, some rude Frenchmen.

The song and dance routines are complex whirls of energy which are genuinely worthy of a Broadway stage and the whole cast displays an infectious enthusiasm which will keep you laughing till the spectacular finale.

Spamalot rehearsal
Spamalot rehearsal

So don’t say “Ni!” - make sure you get your tickets early for this tremendous show.

Show dates : Wednesday 25 - Saturday 28 October at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets from BATTS – Battle Theatrical Society (formerly Battle Light Opera Group)

