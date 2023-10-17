SPAMALOT comes to Battle!

Monty Python comes to East Sussex next week in Battle Theatrical Society’s production of Spamalot, a show based on the comedy legends’ iconic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.But it’s so much more than that.....and the music is rousing and surprisingly good!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No opportunity is missed to include any number of other Python references. The opening number is fish-schlappingly funny and sets the tone for a riotous, fast-paced show with a huge and memorable cast of characters.

A noble King, brave knights, a beautiful Lady of the Lake with the mightiest voice since Shirley Bassey – and, of course, some rude Frenchmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The song and dance routines are complex whirls of energy which are genuinely worthy of a Broadway stage and the whole cast displays an infectious enthusiasm which will keep you laughing till the spectacular finale.

Spamalot rehearsal

So don’t say “Ni!” - make sure you get your tickets early for this tremendous show.