SPAMALOT comes to Battle!
No opportunity is missed to include any number of other Python references. The opening number is fish-schlappingly funny and sets the tone for a riotous, fast-paced show with a huge and memorable cast of characters.
A noble King, brave knights, a beautiful Lady of the Lake with the mightiest voice since Shirley Bassey – and, of course, some rude Frenchmen.
The song and dance routines are complex whirls of energy which are genuinely worthy of a Broadway stage and the whole cast displays an infectious enthusiasm which will keep you laughing till the spectacular finale.
So don’t say “Ni!” - make sure you get your tickets early for this tremendous show.
Show dates : Wednesday 25 - Saturday 28 October at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.