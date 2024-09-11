Sparks set to fly at explosive Hastings Bonfire play
Hastings Theatre Project has confirmed plans for DFL: Hastings Bonfire, the next performance of their six-part romantic comedy DFL (Down From London) by local playwright, Nadine Passley.
The show will be performed at arts centre The Beacon on the West Hill, with the promise of sparks flying between ‘sea-crossed lovers’ Noah and Lydia. Tickets have gone on sale today, and audiences can expect another immersive outdoor theatre experience, with a fire pit and sparklers to set the scene.
Writer Nadine Passley has teased that this part of the play will be the most explosive so far. Tension continues to build between exes Noah and Lydia, as old wounds resurface around the reason for their break-up. Can they coexist in the same town? And how much longer can Lydia hide the whole story from Noah?
The role of Lydia is played by actor Shannon Hayes, currently performing in Bitter Lemons at Park Theatre in London to rave reviews. Tom Messmer continues with his nuanced portrayal of Noah. Audiences have revelled in the pair’s chemistry, enhanced by the original musical score written and performed live by Bev Lee Harling.
Previous episodes DFL: Hastings Pirate Day and DFL: Old Town Carnival have had almost 1000 attendees combined for these performances. Each episode can be enjoyed as a standalone play, with recaps available on the Hastings Theatre Project website.
Closed captioning will be available at the Bonfire performances. Facilitated by The Difference Engine, captions are delivered direct to D/deaf or hard-of-hearing audience member’s mobiles.
*The performance will move inside The Beacon in case of bad weather.
Theatre by, for, and with the people of Hastings.
DFL: HASTINGS BONFIRE - The Beacon (Arts Centre), St Mary's Terrace, West Hill, hastings, TN34 3LS - Friday 11 October at 5pm / 6:15pm / 7:30pm
DFL: CHRISTMAS - TBC – December 2024
DLF: FAT TUESDAY - TBC – early March 2025
DFL: JACK IN THE GREEN - TBC West Hill – early May 2025
Pay-What-You-Can tickets are £3 / £5 / £8 and can be booked at hastingstheatreproject.org
Instagram handle: @hastingstheatreproject
Facebook: Hastings Theatre Project
This play is supported by public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.
