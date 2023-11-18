"Spectacular" concert in Rusper

The harpist

A spokesman said: “The title The Box Of Delights is loosely based on the novel by John Masefield written in 1935 and features our own sparkly box of musical secrets with tantalising readings from the novel as the evening unfolds.

“Adding particular interest and delight with three local organists playing, is the inclusion of Luisa Cordell, the foremost exponent of the harp in the UK. Luisa has a national and international reputation with recitals in Spain, Portugal and I taly among other places. Currently a highlight of her work is the steady building of contacts with a Portuguese conservatoire and an exchange programme for harp players.

“Joining Luisa will be her husband Jamie, an accomplished pianist, singer, conductor and a very talented musician in his own right. Jamie will be singing solo as well as being accompanied by Luisa. The evening will see their son Daniel, a pupil at the Bohunt School in Horsham, performing in some musical theatre scenes which promise to be both exciting and enjoyable as he develops what could be the start of an acting career.”

Saturday, November 25 at 7pm, Mary Magdalene’s Church, Rusper High Street (opposite The Plough Pub).