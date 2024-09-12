Spooky goings on at The Barn!

Ifield Barn Theatre is proud to present it's latest production, The Haunting, from the 25th to 28th September 2024.

Set in 1865 and based on five of Charles Dickens' short stories, combined for spine chilling effect by Hugh Janes, The Haunting finds David Filde, a young book dealer, employed to catalogue a private library in a crumbling mansion in the Yorkshire moors.

When a series of strange and unexplained events conspire to keep him from his work, David realises that if he is to convince his sceptical employer that the mysterious phenomena he is experiencing are real, they must journey together to the very edge of terror, and beyond...

What is the secret, and is there only one?

To book to see this spooky play for a spooky season visit https://www.ifieldbarn.co.uk/box-office/

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Nick Hern Books.