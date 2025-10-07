Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton star in 2:22 A Ghost Story as it arrives in Sussex for week-long run

I’ve been lucky enough to see 2:22 A Ghost Story before, but I was still scared when I sat down to watch its latest outing at Theatre Royal Brighton last night.

That’s the beauty of this show, even when you know what happens at the end (and don’t worry, you won’t get any spoilers here) the tension it creates is so palpable you can’t be anything but on the edge of your seat.

Known for its star casts, the 2025 tour of the show is no different as it features Strictly winners and real-life partners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton. I’ve only ever seen them both in TV roles, so I was really excited to see how they’d play it.

I’m happy to say they were both excellent. Dooley’s portrayal of new mum Jenny, fraught with anxiety as she believes her new home is haunted, was spot on. And Clifton really nailed know-it-all husband Sam, a scientist who continually casts doubts on Jenny’s fears.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley in 2:22 A Ghost Story. Pic: Helen Murray

Having opened for the first time in 2021, 2:22 A Ghost Story has become something of a modern classic. I think because it’s such a simple premise, with a small cast – there’s no distractions and the drama is always at the forefront.

And yes, there are a couple of cheap scares in there (I knew they were going to happen and I still leaped off my chair and almost hit the ceiling), but for the most part the atmosphere is created through a gradual building-up of tension.

Jenny’s belief her house is haunted comes from her hearing strange noises, every night, at 2:22. When she and Sam have their first dinner guests round, Shvorne Marks as old friend Lauren and Grant Kilburn as her new boyfriend Ben, they decide to stay up til 2:22 to see what happens…

Before I saw this show for the first time back in 2023, I genuinely worried I might be so scared I’d have to leave early (but I am a self-confessed wimp!).

Thankfully (well for me, anyway), it stays just the right side of scary. It’s thrilling, but not terrifying. You might leave with chills, but you should still be able to sleep at night!

If you’re looking for an adrenaline-filled night, watching a really slick play, then this is just the ticket!

2:22 A Ghost Story is at Theatre Royal until Saturday (October 11. Tickets for some shows are still available at https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/2-22-a-ghost-story/theatre-royal-brighton/