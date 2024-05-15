Summer of theatre performances and events announced at Stade Hall, Hastings Old Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Let your imaginations soar this summer with Spun Glass Theatre’s ‘Sail Away.’ The award-winning local theatre company has announced a season of family-friendly theatre running throughout the summer at the iconic Stade Hall in Hastings, East Sussex.

The Hastings-based company have become known for creating theatre productions for all ages, focusing on early years activities. But with its new role managing Stade Hall, Spun Glass Theatre is evolving with exciting plans to bring cultural activities to everyone in the local community. You can see the full list of events on the newly launched Stade Hall website at www.stadehall.com

After getting the keys to the hall in February 2024, Spun Glass Theatre is now 'bedded in' and is ready to reclaim the venue as a vibrant space the whole town can enjoy.

What's on at Stade Hall this summer

Jack and the Beans Talk by Garlic Theatre is one of the performances in the Sail Away Programme.

'Sail Away' marks a new beginning for Stade Hall and promises unique and exciting creative experiences for audiences. The programme opens with Catch a Sea Star opera for babies and toddlers by Seaglass Arts on May 19th, tickets for which have sold out overnight.

The programme also includes three theatrical treasures presented by Applause Rural Touring, including the slapstick Will Tell and the Big Bad Baron by Theatre Fideri Fidera, Heather's House of Stories' enchanting Peter, Sally and the Sea, and Garlic Theatre's charming Jack and the Beans Talk.

Playwell Productions will be entertaining crowds with their folk musical, With Courage - written to coincide with the bicentenary of the RNLI. Filskit Theatre’s Wonder Gigs will offer a chance to unwind and play with little ones in a welcoming and relaxed space.

The Pantaloons, a dynamic and truly hilarious theatre company, will bring two irreverent takes on classic comedies to the programme, including The Importance of Being Earnest and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Will Tell and the Big Bad Baron is set to be a fun-filled colourful comic adventure!

"We believe Hastings deserves to be entertained by the best of the best, which is why we're so excited to welcome all these extraordinary creatives to this venue," explained Ross and Dan, Directors of Spun Glass Theatre. "We're also making plans to transform the inside of Stade Hall, which we'll share more details of soon via our social media channels."

Making theatre affordable and fun for local families

In keeping with their commitment to accessibility, Spun Glass Theatre is offering tickets for all events on a Pay What You Like basis. With options ranging from £5 to £15, and under 3's going for free* (for most events) families can choose the price that fits their budget.

"Delivering high-quality cultural experiences for our community is at the heart of everything we do," Ross and Dan explain. "We are delighted to bring the magic of live performance to Stade Hall, making it an open and affordable theatre for everyone."

About Spun Glass Theatre

Established in 2010, Spun Glass Theatre is an award-winning creative arts and theatre company based in Hastings, East Sussex. Their aim is to encourage participation in arts from an early age and to improve well-being through community-led artistic activities and touring productions.

The company is embedded in the Southeast art community, supporting emerging companies and artists to access funding and broker venue partnerships.