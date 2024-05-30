Supercalifragilistic Disney concert a sellout in Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra triumph with a sell out Disney concert.

It is always good to see children exploring and appreciating the arts, and the Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra afternoon concert on Saturday 18th May at St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill certainly enabled that. I also heard many of the ‘more mature’ audience saying how the classic Disney medleys reminded them of their own childhood too; what an inspiration it was for the BHSO to organise such a family event.

The BHSO, conducted by Michael Stefan Wood BEM and led by Richard Sutcliffe, opened the concert with the classic theme, which we hear at the beginning of most Disney movies. This short piece immediately displayed the expertise of the orchestra which was vividly evident, from pianissimo to roaring fortissimo within the period of a few seconds. I think goosebumps were raised throughout the hall! Beauty and the Beast Overture followed. As with many Disney introductions, it introduces the audience to tunes that would appear later in the film. A good compositional plan of course, but for the conductor and musicians, it means many time signature changes, tempo changes, key shifts and much more. The orchestra was, as always, on form and the flow was seamless.

Mike was now joined on stage by Tobias Ratcliffe who would compère most of the action. He introduced us to two talented young vocalists, Mia Hayman-Lewis and Emily Milton, both in the early stages of their careers and both, destined to achieve highly. They took us on a journey of Disney princess solos from Snow White to Cinderella, demonstrating their eclectic interpretive technique as they quickly reset their characterisation for each song in the medley. A rare treat for the audience. -More stunning orchestral soundtracks followed:101 Dalmatians Medley, which included many instrumental solos, also showcasing “Mickey Mousing” where the music illustrates the cartoon action, and even featured barking dogs enthusiastically vocally portrayed by the orchestra. Mary Poppins received an audience ovation and was followed by Jungle Book. The first half concluded with Mia as The Little Mermaid.

After the interval Mike briefly took on the role of compère, as lifting his baton for an Aladdin Suite: out leapt Tobias, in costume taking on the first of a number of roles (and swift costume changes). His acting and singing was riveting, the audience loving every moment of it.

The Lion King, full of memorable songs including Can You Feel the Love Tonight, is full of rich orchestral timbres as well as rhythmic interest but what followed completely took the audience’s breath away: Pirates of the Caribbean: we were all blown off our seats! Mike brought out all the nuances of this excitingly complex score and the orchestra excelled. To play any Disney, a large orchestra is augmented by extra ‘exotic’ instruments. Pirates of the Caribbean needs it all! Harp, two keyboards, extra woodwind, augmented brass section, and a plethora of percussion, including tubular bells and xylophone. I closed my eyes and it could have been any of the top world orchestras playing, Beautifully delicate string playing accompanied the final selection from Frozen with an encore of Let It Go to delight all the children.