Sussex playwrights: make waves in the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 has opened its doors to playwrights in Sussex and across the UK, offering a remarkable opportunity to showcase new voices in theatre.

A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, the competition invites both emerging and established writers to submit their work. Open until April 4th, 2025, the competition offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

This challenge provides playwrights with the unique opportunity to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship, an exciting new platform for theatre. Plays must be under an hour and can cover any subject matter. The winning play will be staged in 2025, with support to help the playwright bring their vision to life.

With an esteemed judging panel, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, the competition offers mentorship and exposure for playwrights.

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

Key Dates:

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

This is a national call to all playwrights in Sussex and beyond. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at theatreatsea.com