Sussex theatre companies praised at Brighton and Hove Arts Council Drama Awards 2023 as winners are announced

Five Sussex theatre companies competed for prizes at the Brighton and Hove Arts Council Drama Awards 2023 and all were praised for their productions.

The Southwick Players on stage at Brighton and Hove Arts Council Drama Awards 2023

Two plays were performed at The Barn Theatre in Southwick – The Southwick Players' Humble Boy and Wick Theatre Company's Shadowlands. Hurst Players performed ART at Players Theatre in Hurstpierpoint, Rottingdean Drama Society performed The Ladykillers at Rottingdean Public Hall and Henfield Theatre Company performed Jekyll And Hyde at Henfield Hall.

The plays were adjudicated by Kate Dyson in September and October and she announced the winners at the awards evening, hosted by arts council committee member Kevin Rance, on December 12.

Henfield Theatre Company, directed by Trevor Hodgson, won best overall production, best director, best costume design and best sound design. The costume team of Lyn Fryer, Hazel Cawte, Anne Davies and Alison Crowe was praised for the wardrobe, while Ven Malyon and Jane Haines won accolades for their choice of music.

Dan Jones from The Southwick Players won best male actor for his role as Felix and Lou Yeo won best supporting female actor for her role as Rosie

Wick Theatre Company won best technical achievement and three other awards. Mike Wells won best male supporting actor for his role as Warnie, Martin Oakley and Susanne Crosby won best lighting design, and Susanne Crosby and Judith Berrill won best publicity and poster.

Rottingdean Drama Society won three awards – best female actor for Anita Gilson as Mrs Wilberforce, best set design for Dean Burke and best stage crew, while Hurst Players won The Adjudicator's Award for ART.

