Tales from Acorn Wood is Worthing Easter treat

Tales from Acorn Wood, based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best-selling lift-the flap books for preschool children, is to be brought to life on stage for the first time.

Tales from Acorn Wood

It will be performed at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on Wednesday, April 5 at 2pm and Thursday, April 6 at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Tickets are available from £15.50 on www.wtm.uk or call the WTM box office on 01903 206206.

Poor old Fox has lost his socks. Are they in the kitchen or inside the clock? And Rat-a-tat-tat! Who’s that keeping tired Rabbit awake? You can also join in with Pig and Hen’s game of hide-and-seek and discover the special surprise Postman Bear is planning for his friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Donaldson said: “I am really happy that the Tales from Acorn Wood are now moving to the stage. Fans of the books are bound to enjoy seeing the four main characters – Fox, Bear, Pig and Rabbit – brought to life through NLP’s clever staging. Live performance and songs are both very close to my heart and I am sure this production will delight children and families.

“The show is packed full of toe-tapping songs and an array of beautifully crafted puppets, as well as striking state of the art staging, projection and technology which incorporates the much-loved lift-the flap elements of the book on stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Axel Scheffler added: “I have always enjoyed illustrating the Tales from Acorn Wood stories; the wide cast of animal friends is fun to draw, and I enjoy developing their world through my pictures. I am very pleased that the NLP team is using state of the art staging and technology to create a brilliant experience for children, and I am looking forward to seeing it all, especially how they create the lift-the flap effects on stage!”