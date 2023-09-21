The Archway Theatre in Horley is promising a bitter-sweet comedy as they take to the stage with The Actress, written by Peter Quilter and directed by Carol Hall.

Alison Stuart plays Lydia Martin in The Actress (contributed pic)

Performances are at 7.45pm from Tuesday to Saturday, September 26-30 and Tuesday to Saturday, October 3-7. Tickets on www.archwaytheatre.com.

Director Carol Hall said: “In this bitter-sweet comedy, we meet Lydia Martin, a long-standing, successful actress who plans to end her career on a high note.

"She decides to give a final performance – in The Cherry Orchard which was itself Chekhov’s farewell to the theatre. We see the events backstage as Lydia prepares for her performance and receives unexpected visitors in the course of which many emotions are voiced and truths are told.

"The Actress is a play that highlights, among other things, the difficulties that women faced – and still face – in combining a successful professional role and a satisfying personal life.

"I chose to set the play at the cusp between the 1920s and 1930s – partly because I adore the style of the period, but partly also because it was the era of many of the grandes dames of theatre whose memory still stirs and excites many of us.”

Carol added: “The Archway Theatre is among Surrey's leading repertory drama theatres. Nestled in Horley’s atmospheric railway arches, The Archway Theatre Company has for 70 years been surprising and delighting local residents and visitors with high-quality productions, ranging from Shakespeare and the classics through modern comedies, musicals and pantomimes to experimental pieces that push the boundaries of the form.

“A member of the prestigious Little Theatre Guild, the Archway boasts a comfortable 95-seat auditorium and a cosy, recently refurbished bar where audience members and cast and crew can relax and enjoy the anticipation and afterglow of memorable performances.

“Our ten main house productions per year run for ten nights each.