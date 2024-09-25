The Chronicles of Atom and Luna: celebrating the last event at Sompting Big Local!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After 12 years of events from fun days to pantomime trips, Sompting Big Locals’ last event will be held on 12th October 2024. The Sompting Big Local partnership is thrilled to announce that Harwich based Funnelwick Limb will bring their production to Sompting as part of their national tour.

The Chronicles of Atom and Luna, written by acclaimed writer and poet Murray Lachlan Young, best known as BBC Radio 6’s poet in residence, will be showing for one day only at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy on the 12th October at 1.30pm.

The production is based on twins, Atom and Luna. They never break any rules and never, ever go into the deep dark wood. But these are no ordinary twins. Trouble is, only the birds and the moon know just how special they are…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When life takes an unexpected turn all the rules are turned upside down. Atom and Luna must venture into the deep, dark wood to save their larger-than-life visitor, Iffly Sney.

The Chronicles of Atom and Luna

The show is packed full of puppetry, music and Murray Lachlan Young’s lyrical text. Murray himself said: “I’m so excited we are going to be bringing Atom and Luna back out on tour. It’s a wonderful, epic fairy tale – it’s got heart, it’s got soul, it’s got strange characters and above all else it takes you on a magical adventure. And we will be heading out on an exciting journey with it- touring to venues from Cornwall to Darlington, and from Kent to Ellesmere Port. I can’t wait!”

Emma Crowter, Sompting Big Local administrator says: “ We are thrilled to welcome Funnelwick Limb to Sompting with their production of The Chronicles of Atom and Luna. Over the last decade, we hope we have created opportunities for residents to have made lasting memories and this one will be no different.”

Emma added: “We would like to thank the Sir Robert Woodard Academy for helping us with the venue, and Applause for helping us secure this fantastic production.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is Sompting Big Local’s final event, with the project due to finish in March 2025.

Tickets are available and priced at £5, from the Applause website: https://applause.org.uk/whats-on/atom-luna

Or a link can be found on the Sompting Big Local Facebook page.