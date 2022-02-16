The Ensemble Reza String Sextet delight Chichester Music Society

Ensemble Reza

The Ensemble Reza String Sextet made a welcome return to the Chichester Music Society’s concert held at the University of Chichester on 9 February 2022, and there was a substantial audience reminiscent of pre-Covid times, but it was also live streamed.

The programme was loosely based on the relationship between Robert Schumann, his wife Clara, and Johannes Brahms. This complicated relationship was most effectively outlined by Pablo Carvalho at the beginning of the concert. The main point he emphasized was that Clara Schumann was in effect the “rock star” of the age, well ahead in the public’s esteem to both her husband and Brahms in the mid-19th Century. This led to interesting relationship dynamics in what was of course a patriarchal age.

The first of two short pieces played was Romanze No 1 Opus 21 by Clara Schumann, which certainly lived up to its title, and this was followed by Unfinished Waltz No 9 by Brahms.

The first half ended with a beautiful performance of the Cello Concerto in A Minor Opus 129 by Robert Schumann. Led by Pablo Carvalho on cello the audience’s applause was highly enthusiastic. These pieces had been appropriately chosen to give the audience a flavour of the music that each composer was producing. They were delightfully performed by the whole Ensemble who played with absolute authority and conviction, demonstrating their acute sensitivity to mood and texture.

After the interval the Sextet chose to play the String Sextet No 2 in G Opus 51 by Brahms. This is a beautiful piece of music, although surprisingly perhaps not appreciated when it was first composed. The players all showed their amazing skill, performing with clarity and precision, and particularly successful was the final allegro which was delivered with grand panache and a wonderful atmosphere of joie de vivre.

Chris Hough, Chairman of Chichester Music Society, said, “Thank you for such compelling and passionate performances. A wonderful recital, with a varied and stimulating programme which our audience thoroughly enjoyed. Their encore, also by Brahms, ended the concert on a high note. We are so pleased to welcome them back.”