The Four Seasons on the Worthing stage
The show will be at the Connaught Theatre on Thursday, October 19 at 7.30pm. Tickets from £19. Suitable for all ages, with a recommendation of 11+
A spokesman said: “James Wilton Dance presents Vivaldi’s seminal piece The Four Seasons like never before. Using Max Richter’s recomposed version, the company brings this energetic and dynamic work to life with immense physicality. The work features the company's signature blend of capoeira, acrobatics, martial arts and classical dance, alongside stunning stage and costume designs. In this new work, the company relates each of the four seasons from the musical composition to four stages of the universe: 1) Spring/The Singularity; 2) Summer/The Expanding Universe; 3) Autumn/The Cooling Universe; and 4) Winter/Entropic Heat Death. The choreography is abstract but honestly human, creating a kaleidoscopic visual feast for audiences that is not to be missed.”
Choreography and performance comes from James Wilton and Sarah Jane Taylor; the music has been recomposed by Max Richter, with extensions by Michal Wojtas; lighting and production by Paul Milford; costume and stage design by Vibeke Andersen. Tickets on www.wtm.uk or call the WTM box office on 01903 206206.
James Wilton Dance is a dance company formed in 2010 by James Wilton and Sarah Jane Taylor as a vehicle for their distinctive, athletic and inspiring brand of dance. The company has toured extensively throughout the UK and internationally to great acclaim, winning awards at the Bern, Hannover and MASDANZA International Choreography competitions and the Sadler’s Wells Global Dance Contest.
The company has been funded by Arts Council England since 2014 and its works have been part of the Rural Touring for Dance Initiative 2017-19. James Wilton Dance has been commissioned by more than a dozen venues across the UK, with long-term partnerships to create work for audiences.