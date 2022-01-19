The Haven Players launch into panto

Haven Players Pantomime

Spokesman Andy Bennett said: “After the last couple of years we could all use a laugh and Humpty Dumpty is chock full of them, plus fabulous costumes, stunning dance routines and joyous musical numbers with a live band!

“Written and directed by our very own Charisse Goddard, Humpty Dumpty will be a spectacular you won’t want to miss!

“We’re a local, not for profit, amateur dramatics society based in Stone Cross.”

“This pantomime has by no means been easy to stage. The Haven Players have had our fair share of Covid complications – cast members having to isolate, rehearsing with masks on and wondering if Christmas would be cancelled! At times it looked like very uncertain as to whether it would happen but as they say, the show must go on!”

The cast features Olive Omlette – Emma Pierssene; King Eggbert – Yana Mason; Princess Shellana – Josie Mead; Prince Michael of Mayonnaise – Tristan Goddard; Sergeant Egg Yolk – Mark Canelle; Corporal Eggwhite – Zara-mae Belcher; Belladonna Henbane – Andy Bennett; Mrs Meringue – Sue Davies; and Beetlebrow Dragfoot – Wendy Stubbs.