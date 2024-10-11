The Hawth announces brand new season of studio theatre
Regular drama attendees and those wanting to try something new will find the STUDIO DRAMA SEASON has a huge variety of quality theatre on offer, from captivating true stories and thrilling mysteries to Shakespearean classics and explorations of famous figures.
Graeme Russell, General Manager at The Hawth explains where the idea for the season came from, “In August 2024 I was lucky enough to spend a week immersed in theatre at Edinburgh Fringe, the world’s largest arts festival. Inspired by this experience, and with a strong desire to increase the selection of quality drama on offer at The Hawth, I am excited to announce the new Studio Drama Season beginning in 2025 and on sale now.
Designed to engage audiences throughout the year, the Studio Drama Season showcases a series of performances from a variety of innovative producers. Some of these will be new and some familiar, but all will entertain, inspire and delight audiences.
Already affordably priced, generous multi-buy discounts are also available to encourage our audiences to try something new or add an extra night of theatre to their diary.”
The shows confirmed as part of the season include; Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, Candlelit Macbeth (25 Feb), It’s The Economy, Stupid! (27 & 28 Feb) which looks at the humanity behind the 90s recession, followed by one person’s story of a remarkable friendship in Learning To Fly (15 Mar). Paper Swans (25 Apr) is an absurdist piece while, Where Is Mrs Christie? (9 May) explores the disappearance of one of the world’s best-known murder mystery writers. Later in the year Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act (13 Jun) sees Holmes return to Baker Street for one last case, Mrs Churchill: My Life With Winston (10 Oct) looks at whether there is truth in the adage that behind every great man, is a great woman and That Knave, Raleigh (4 Nov) gives audiences the chance to marvel at the magnetism of a man who seized every opportunity to create a legacy.
The season is affordably priced with multi-buy discounts available on the season to encourage everyone to enjoy more theatre in 2025:
Purchase 3 shows in any one transaction for £4 off per show
Purchase 4 or more in any one transaction for £5 off per show
For more information on the individual shows included in the season and to book please visit hawth.co.uk and click on the ‘Studio Drama Season’ category or call The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).
