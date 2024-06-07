The Importance of Being Earnest as you've never seen it before - Horsham date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s not The Importance of Being Earnest which is coming to the Capitol Theatre in Horsham from Friday to Saturday, June 14-15. It’s The Importance of Being … Earnest? You pause for the dots and then tilt your head and say the word Earnest almost as a question in itself.

So says Guido Garcia Lueches, who plays Algernon in an Oscar Wilde with a crucial difference: “The show more less starts as a traditional version of The Importance of Being Earnest until the lead actor playing Earnest – or Jack if you know the show – doesn't show up. The director thinks that the only logical solution is to cast a member of the audience and we select an audience member. The selection process is quite simple but also quite studied. We're looking for an audience member that is willing to come up and play with us.”

In other words, if you look terrified or stare at your knees at the moment they're choosing, then you are completely safe: you absolutely will not be chosen. The point is that the company needs someone who is going to go along with the joke: “We really don't want someone to come up and have a bad time. We want the complete opposite. We want to be able to celebrate whoever we pick and we're looking for someone with a little spark, someone a bit unique. Every now and again we do regret some choices but it's usually all right. The fun is the element that you never quite know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Every show is different. The structure of the Oscar Wilde is there and we do still manage to get through the whole play but just with other people on stage with us. I won't ruin the surprise but it might be more than one person!

The Importance of Being Earnest (pic by Dylan Silk)

“There are ways to get through it whoever we choose but the point is that the show is always amazing and always insane. Our brand is chaos and that's what we create. The whole thing started out when we were thinking whether we could get an audience member to come up and play in a show that they have never rehearsed. We love the Oscar Wilde original and there's quite a lot of themes in there that actually play about with identity and frivolity and things that really do lend themselves to this concept. We also wanted to do something that was well known, that people knew enough to recognise without us having to spell it out. It's got the combination of being something that people will know but also something that gives us a huge amount of potential.