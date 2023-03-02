The Poetry Brothel Hastings is back with Fearless, a Sunday service to “ensure you start the week with just the right degree of unloosening!”

Spokeswoman Debra Watson said: “After what has been an absolute age, we stumbled upon our ideal venue and so, just like that, we are returning with a pop-up poetry and music performance exploring women, intimacy and connection set in the bohemian atmosphere of the Hair & Hound – hair salon and coffee bar by day, cocktail bar by night!

“Oozing atmosphere, the dark green walls, gilt mirrors and velvet accents are exactly the kind of casual luxury that befits a pop-up poetry brothel. We have assembled a wonderful ensemble of performers based in Hastings, Brighton and London, to provide you with an evening of enchanting, inspiring, thought-provoking and transformative original works and offering, in addition to the cabaret like performances on the night, the chance for punters to place their coins directly into our grubby little hands in exchange for the undivided attention of a poet and the unique experience of the one-to-one intimate readings that give The Poetry Brothel its name.

“Bring your friends, bring your partners, bring your lovers,” says Debra who is promising an entertainment good for “ sapio-sexuals, poetry lovers, music lovers, romantics, artists,wordsmiths, bohemians, rebels, outsiders, the idle rich and the curious.”

Naomi Wood, "poet of joyous rebellion" - pic credit Sam Elfer

Seasoned Poetry Brothel performers Naomi Wood, Aisha Kent (as Sauvage de Sade) and Debra Watson (as Bibi Synthe), who all met performing at The Poetry Brothel London, will be joined by poet Erin James (as Ida Ayoka) to delight and inspire you: “Music is by our favourite chanteuse, the sublime Laura Fell, now based in St Leonards, and the inimitable and irrepressibly subversive Rosy Pendlebaby (aka Revolting Rosy) will be there as general fluffer and mood enhancer. We are LGBTQI+ positive. Tickets on sale now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-poetry-brothel-hastings-fearless-tickets-534863640547”

