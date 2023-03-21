“I did it in 2018 and I came back to it last year. I did a year on tour and now I'm back again. I just can't leave it and I just completely love it and playing Frank-N-Furter is just one of the most iconic roles to play in musical theatre. It is certainly a challenge! I've never done anything like that before, but the lovely thing is that every single day is different with this show. You just don't know what is going to happen from one day to the next. You get all the shout-outs but this time round we're attracting a younger audience and you're getting different shout-outs and this time the show just feels very current, the way that it is very gender fluid and the fact that it is all about being whoever you want to be. The first time I did it I was quite nervous because I didn't know what people were going to think of me. I don't do an impersonation of Tim Curry. My director said if you start to do an impersonation of Tim Curry then people are going to end up judging you as mimicking him so I like to think I have found my own flavour to it. I make him a bit more rough around the edges. I'm not pristine. I've got hairy legs and I look like a bloke! I've got a flavour with the character that I'm comfortable with. My make-up is not perfect. He has stolen his mother’s purse and put on her make-up and has cut up clothes to make him feel how he wants to feel. It is a great challenge. He is very liberated and I absolutely love it. I've been in this game for more than 20 years and when I auditioned for the role I thought what on earth am I going to do. I went in and had to sing Sweet Transvestite and I just flirted with the panel and it seemed to do the trick! Every single week we have the hard-core fans coming along and they are great. You could never wish to meet nicer people than they are. They feel that they are part of the show and you really feel what it means to them.