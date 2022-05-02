The Silvertip Films’ Horsham Film Festival 2022 - how to enter

Geoff Cockwill, from Silvertip Films

Geoff Cockwill, from Silvertip Films, the organisers of the event, said: “In 2019, as part of the Horsham District Year of Culture, the Horsham Film Festival held its annual awards night.

“In 2020, the Horsham Film Festival held its second annual awards night, getting in just before… well, you know.

“In 2021, the Horsham Film Festival couldn’t hold its third annual awards night because of… well, you know… so did it virtually instead! But for 2022, the Horsham Film Festival is back, in person and ready to screen the best short films around. This year, we’re partnering with the Everyman Cinema in Horsham to host not only our awards night but a week-long programme of short film screenings, from all shortlisted films. Further details on these screenings will be revealed later in the year. But before that event, we need to get some films in!

“The Horsham Film Festival 2022 – or HFF22 as we’re calling it – is now open for submission. To enter a film, filmmakers need to head to FilmFreeway and submit there – www.filmfreeway.com/horshamfilmfestival

“The festival has two age groups for filmmakers to choose to enter into and then within those age groups, five categories to enter the film into.

“Films will be accepted up to 15 minutes in length.

“There’s the Over 18s and Under 18s categories for Best Drama, Best Documentary, Best Comedy and Best Animation.

“The fifth and final category is the Your District Award which goes to a film of any genre in each age group, that was filmed in (fully or partly) or is about Horsham District.

“Entry into the festival via FilmFreeway comes with a flat-rate submission fee all the way through to our submission deadline on September 30 2022. Over 18 entries cost £15 and Under 18s are free to enter.

“As with the previous festivals, the judges aren’t marking films based on equipment quality and production values, although that is always welcome, but are interested in films which move them, make them laugh, educate them or even scare them!

“The Festival especially welcomes first-time filmmakers so if all you have is your phone, get out there and make a film to wow the judges!

“Each winning film within a category will be presented with a physical award at the awards night as well as a selection of prizes from various event sponsors. Previous sponsors have included Manfrotto and Dorling Kindersley and local businesses like South Lodge, Macman and Firebird Brewery.”

Geoff added: “We’re so excited to be running the Horsham Film Festival again. After a difficult couple of years for everyone, the chance to get out and make a film and then get together to celebrate a shared love of film is something to look forward to.

“We can’t wait to see what films come in and meet the filmmakers and their cast and crew at the awards night later in 2022. We’re especially thrilled to be partnering with the Everyman Cinema for the festival as the venue will bring a real sense of old time Hollywood glamour to the awards night!

“This year, the Festival will be partnering with two charities to help raise awareness for them and hopefully bring in some donations for them too.

“First up, for the fourth year in a row is Springboard – the Horsham-based children’s charity work with children of all abilities, offering stay and play sessions at their venue in town, days out, respite sessions and much more. Find out more about them at https://springboardsupport.org/

“This year we are also partnering with The Meath Epilepsy Charity – a Surrey-based care home for people with complex epilepsy which offers care, support, residences and the chance to live an independent life. Find out more about them at https://www.meath.org.uk/

“So, if you have a story to tell whether it be funny or sad or scary, if you like making stop motion LEGO animations or full blown CGI animations, or want to explore a documentary subject to raise awareness, then get out there, make a film and celebrate filmmaking passion with us!”

Submission deadline: September 30. Judging decisions made: October 15. Awards night: late Nov 2022

Submissions accepted via Filmfreeway – www.filmfreeway.com/rshamfilmfestival

