The Ultimate Boyband Party Show heads to Crawley

The Ultimate Boyband Party Show delivers exactly what it says on the tin, says Shane Rice, one of the performers.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are playing The Hawth in Crawley on Wednesday, September 16 and also White Rock Theatre, Hastings on Friday, September 22 – a show that will transport you back to the naughty 90s, the heyday of the boyband. The boys will perform more than 30 number one hits from all your favourite boybands including Take That, Backstreet Boys, Boyzone and Westlife, bands with combined sales of more than 500 million.

“It’s exactly what you are going to expect,” says Shane, “a trip back to the 90s. It's a big party. It is not a show where we encourage people to sit quietly. We want everyone up and dancing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane loves the music. He was born in the middle of it all in 1994: “So at least I can say that I was around for some of it! But it's really cool and we just dip and dive into all these different types and bands and it's so interesting that this kind of music is really reprising itself at the moment and it's influencing so many people still. There are still boy bands around. You have got BTS. And there are so many girl bands around, that whole thing with Little Mix and so on so there has definitely been a resurgence and I do think that X Factor played a part in that. And you have also had One Direction, of course.”

The Ultimate Boyband Party Show is on the road (contributed pic)

Shane’s own favourites are Boyz II Men: “They are an American group that are really big on R’n’B but sadly they don't feature in the show. I tried as hard as I could to get them in there!”

But of the boy bands which do actually feature Shane admits to a weakness for Boyzone and Take That: “My mum brought me up listening to them, especially Take That's older music. Whenever we were on a journey home in the car, that's the music that was always there. So it's really nice to be able to do it now. And I've done so much 60s music that it’s nice now to be doing a different era for a while. Lyrically and quality-wise the music in the 60s was just insanely brilliant but it's great to be doing something different especially the 90s when the dance was just so intense. Half the time those boy bands were miming because the choreography was just so difficult. It would have just been impossible to keep the vocals clean with that level of choreography but we don't have that option! We have to do them both at once!”

The show starts mid-September and tours through to the end of November finishing in a place of huge significance for Shane, Blackpool where he trained. He’s already been in touch telling his old teacher that he has to come along and see him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad