The Woman In White tours West Sussex in July
A tempestuous tale of love, betrayal and greed, skilfully adapted from Wilkie Collins’ haunting Victorian thriller.
Not all ghosts haunt you, some just keep you company, until you can trust the living once more…
Walter Hartright’s life is changed forever after a chance encounter with a mysterious woman, dressed all in white, who is desperate to reveal her chilling secret. When he takes up his position as drawing master to the beautiful Laura Fairlie and her half-sister, Marian, he sees in Laura’s face an eerie reflection of the forlorn creature he met previously…
Walter and Laura’s feelings for each other are thwarted by her engagement to the sinister Sir Percival Glyde. The arrival of the charming yet devious Count Fosco begins a chilling chain of events that cannot be stopped until the truth is spoken…
Who can be trusted? Will good prevail? Most importantly, who is the Woman in White?
The cast includes Lauren Whedbee as 'Marian Halcombe', David Upcraft as 'Walter Hartright', Mollie Simpson as 'Laura Fairlie', Robert Tremayne as 'Sir Percival Glyde', Jenny Delisle as 'Lady Fairlie and Vicky Newman as 'Margaret Porcher' who also directs. The talented cast of just 7 play 20 different characters between them.
The production is adapted and has designs by Robert Tremayne, Lighting Design by Matthew Pike, Sound Design by Alistair Lock, Costume Design by Meg Hawkins and Hair & Make-Up by Sofia Tew.
The tour has 3 dates in Sussex with evening performances at 1945 on 12 & 13 July at The Players Theatre, Hurstpierpoint and the 3rd August at The Barn Theatre, Southwick. Dionysus are proud to offer' Pay What You Can' matinee performances at 1500 on Saturdays.
After visiting Sussex 'The Woman in White' heads off to London, Wiltshire and Kent. Don't miss this stunning new production, for more info and tickets visit the website
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.